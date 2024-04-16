NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,270,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NiSource were worth $33,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,487 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.9 %

NiSource stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

