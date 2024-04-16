NNN REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:NNN)

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

NNN REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

NNN REIT Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,271,000 after acquiring an additional 491,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,338,000 after acquiring an additional 136,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.