Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.67 and last traded at $176.67. Approximately 53,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Nova Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.69.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nova by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova by 554.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nova during the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Nova by 127.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

