Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 4.7%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.74. 123,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 912,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $725.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 60,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

