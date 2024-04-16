Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.2 %

OCSL stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

