Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,989 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 205,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $45.42.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

