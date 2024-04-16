Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,529 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.50. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

