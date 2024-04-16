Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 192,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

