Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. 8,067,706 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

