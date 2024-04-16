Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $171,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $96.63. 26,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,389. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
