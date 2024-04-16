Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31,625 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises 2.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 5.01% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 319,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

CMDY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. 7,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,933. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

