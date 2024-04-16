Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,704. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.