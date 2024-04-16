Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.10 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.86), with a volume of 1277853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.86).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3,499.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

