Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 63,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ECO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. 31,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.46.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

