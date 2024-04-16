Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.04 Per Share

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

LON OMU opened at GBX 45.20 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 58.30 ($0.73).

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

