Old Mutual Limited (OMU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.04 on May 21st

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Old Mutual Trading Down 1.4 %
Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 45.35 ($0.56) on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 58.30 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.
About Old Mutual
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Mutual
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- PayPal’s User Decline Won’t Stop Its Double-Digit Upside
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.