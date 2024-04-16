Olympia Financial Group Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OLY opened at C$107.45 on Tuesday. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$64.80 and a 52 week high of C$122.35. The firm has a market cap of C$258.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$125.67 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

