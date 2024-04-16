Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Boosted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.37. 594,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,313. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

