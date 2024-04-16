Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 321,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after buying an additional 136,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,276,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,353,000 after buying an additional 868,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

