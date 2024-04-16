Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. 757,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 13.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

