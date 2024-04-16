Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $190.24 and last traded at $190.07. 224,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 408,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.30.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

