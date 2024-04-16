OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 77,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,829. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 75.8% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 337,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $4,323,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

