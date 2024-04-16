Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 28.1% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $102.21 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,916.93 or 0.99863412 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10175452 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $8,859,524.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.