O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,886,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $17.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,086.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,010. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,089.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,005.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.