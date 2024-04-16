OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £69,792.85 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.72), for a total value of £69,792.85 ($86,882.67).

OSB Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OSB Group stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 374 ($4.66). The stock had a trading volume of 794,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,065. OSB Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 539 ($6.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 408.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 390.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 21.80 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,923.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSB

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.