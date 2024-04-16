Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.