Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,035 ($25.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,975.73, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.91).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

