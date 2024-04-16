Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday.

LON OXIG traded down GBX 46.10 ($0.57) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,043.90 ($25.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,124. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,975.73, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.91). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

