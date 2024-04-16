PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Down 0.3%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.00 and last traded at $117.65. Approximately 296,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,257,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

PACCAR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

