Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PTLC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 172,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

