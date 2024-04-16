Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Acquired by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $330,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $861,000.

BATS:PTMC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,702 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

