Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,388 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

