Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Up 2.7%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.24. 113,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 489,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

