PAID Network (PAID) Price Down 22.8% This Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $44.49 million and $365,077.25 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.16521682 USD and is down -13.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $397,915.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

