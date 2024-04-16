Palisade Bio’s (PALI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 294.74% from the company’s current price.

Palisade Bio Stock Up 37.0 %

PALI stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,679,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.33. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

