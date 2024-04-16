Peirce Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 780,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,804,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 13.8% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after buying an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. 485,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

