Peirce Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. 124,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.