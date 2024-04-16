Peirce Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,720 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.57. 106,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average is $173.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

