Peirce Capital Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,853,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.