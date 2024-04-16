Peirce Capital Management LLC Invests $7.85 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 314,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,953. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

