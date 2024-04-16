Peirce Capital Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.30.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.50. 474,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

