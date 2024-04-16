Peirce Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $249.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,981. The stock has a market cap of $374.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.