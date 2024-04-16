Pentair plc (PNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 3rd

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Pentair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

