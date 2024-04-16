Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.77.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.