Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

