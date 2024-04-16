Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
TLK stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
