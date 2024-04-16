Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

TLK stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

