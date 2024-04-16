Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.55

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 221009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,953,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 993,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.