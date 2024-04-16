Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,205,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

