Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $11,288,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

