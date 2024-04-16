PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 245,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 485,314 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.63.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

